Water/Ways 2022 at MassoniArt

WATER / WAYS 2022

MARCY DUNN RAMSEY / SURFACING

ANNUAL EXHIBITION

May 12 – June 12, 2022

Also featuring recent photographs by MICHAEL KAHN

Opening Reception

Friday, May 13th, 5-7 pm

Marcy Dunn Ramsey/Artist Talk – Saturday, May 14th, 12 noon

Collector’s Preview – beginning May 10th by appointment.

June First Friday Reception

June 3rd, 5-7 pm

Marcy Dunn Ramsey’s annual exhibition Surfacing represents the work created over the late fall and winter months and will be featured in the High Street gallery from May 12 – June 12. This exhibition is the second in our year-long theme – Water/Ways 2022.

Ramsey is no stranger to the environmental concerns of water. For over twenty-five years the river has been her muse. The rivers of the Eastern Shore are the true treasures of the Chesapeake and Marcy is their fierce advocate.

This has been a challenging time for artists and the recent Covid variant surge proved for many a bridge too far. Materials were unavailable. Venues were limited and although Covid infections may have been less severe, due to vaccination and masking, more people were infected.

Strongly motivated and determined, artists are uniquely aware that there may be more than a single response or solution to a problem. Their innate curiosity and flexibility enable them to meet roadblocks with surprising success. But even a seasoned artist like Ramsey recognizes that there are moments in one’s life when the reality of the times must be acknowledge.

Inspired by the gentle wisdom of Thich Nhat Hanh: “allow yourself to be like a pebble at rest. The pebble is resting at the bottom of the river and the pebble does not have to do anything.” Ramsey dove in.

“I’ve spent time at the bottom of the river. The new work completed over the winter months was driven by an effort to break the surface and come up for air,” Ramsey offered. “The paintings are large, spare, and distilled. The surface of the water is shimmering and full of light. The river is always flowing, changing from moment to moment. Each time we surface the perspective is different. The same river – but new eyes.”

There are thirteen large works. Ramsey wanted the freedom to work on a large scale. However, long time collectors of her small gouaches will not be disappointed. There will be over fifteen in the exhibition.

Also featured in the exhibit are the photographs of Michael Kahn. Kahn has been a gallery artist for twenty-five years and is often paired with Ramsey. This year Marcy was instrumental in the selection of photographs. She focused on those that had a similar graphic appeal and energy. Michael has produced three new books of photography – The Healing Power of Water, Martha’s Vineyard, and East Coast Atlantic Beaches. These and his previous books will be available in the gallery.

Surfacing will be on exhibit in the 203 High Street gallery. Hours during the show are Thursday – Friday, 11am – 4pm,

Saturday, 10am – 5 pm. Private appointments may be scheduled at any time by contacting Carla Massoni.

Last fall MassoniArt opened a new gallery in the arts and entertainment district on 113 South Cross Street. MassoniArt’s Cross Street gallery will be open on Sunday from 12-3pm in addition to the High Street schedule.

For additional information please visit www.massoniart.com.