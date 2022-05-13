Space…Shapes…Scapes Award Winners Announced

The Working Artists’ Forum (WAF) announced the winners of the Columbia Art Center exhibit, Space…Shapes…Scapes, during the Friday, May 6 evening Exhibition Opening and Awards Ceremony.

Although selecting award winners is both difficult and subjective, show judge Jane McElvany Coonce, an artist and educator from the Washington, DC area chose four winners from a field of 36 WAF member paintings depicting their individual interpretation of the show theme. “It was a rewarding experience to view so many outstanding works of art from such accomplished artists,” Jane stated. Jane explained her selection considerations. “When I judge a show I look for several things: competence with the artists’ material; composition; creativity and design; and an emotional connection. Most important is the WOW factor. I love it when I see a painting that makes me stop in my tracks and just stare at it.”

Top honors and congratulations go to:

First Place – “The Fairest of Them All” (oil) by Barbara Harr Watson of East New Market

Second Place – “Morning Reflection” (pastel) by Wendy Johnston of Preston

Third Place – “Little Ballerina” (watercolor) by Sandy Alanko of Tilghman Island

Honorable Mention – “That Morning Light” (oil) by Carol Frost of St Michaels

Awards are granted from the WAF Memorial Fund. The Fund was established in 2005 in memory of M.K. Holden by her family for the purpose of funding awards given in the name of WAF members who have passed away and whose families include Working Artists Forum in their memorial donations. The list currently includes: Peggy Blades, Teresa Frederick, M.K. Holden, Marianne Hollis, Mary Talbot Rieckert, Jeanne Ranney Smith, Betty Wise and Karen Wood.

Artwork is on display and available for purchase at the gallery until May 28, 2022 – Columbia Art Center, Long Reach Village Center, is located at 6100 Foreland Garth, Columbia, Maryland. Open: Monday and Wednesday 10 a.m. – 2:30 pm and 4:30 – 8:00 p.m.; Tuesday, Thursday and Friday 10 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.; Saturday 10 a.m. – Noon – Phone: 410-730-0075