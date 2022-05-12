Centreville Farmers’ Market Returns on Lawyers Row Starting May 15th

As the days become longer and warmer the desire to seek out farm-fresh vegetables and fruits and becomes as much of a need as it does a natural tendency. Sure, you can always turn to your local grocery store in a pinch, there’s nothing like the taste of strawberries that were picked that morning. This basic premise is at the heart of farmers’ markets where customers purchase produce, meats, and value-added products like cheese and honey, and know exactly where it came from.

The Centreville Farmers’ Market continues its tradition and commitment to offering farm-fresh products to local shoppers as it opens its 2022 season on Sunday, May 15th for a 23-week season. The season will extend to October 9th, but will officially cap off the season with a special holiday market on November 13th. The market will be open every Sunday from 9 a.m. to Noon on Lawyers Row, which will be closed to traffic.

The market’s launch will include a special master gardener clinic courtesy of the University of Maryland Extension Master Gardener program. Shoppers can bring plant samples and photos for identification or Get advice on pruning, vegetables, insects, lawns, trees and shrubs and lots more! The master gardeners will visit the market frequently throughout the season.

“We are excited to welcome new vendors and are looking forward to helping our community discover new ways to shop for locally grown and crafted food as well as embrace a sustainable way of living,” says Hannah Combs, Centreville Farmers’ Market Operations Manager.

The Centreville Farmers’ Market is still accepting vendor applications as well as food truck and musician inquiries. The farmers and vendors at press time include:

A Shore Thing Cakery: breads, muffins, pretzels, crackers, brownies and cookies;

Beneventi Botanicals: herbal truffles, gran-free dog treats, lotions, balms, and assorted bath products;

Carrie Sue’s Cupcakes: cupcakes and baked goods;

Chesapeake Shoppe: handcrafted jewelry and other crafted goods;

Craft Bakery & Cafe + Night Kitchen Coffee: sourdough breads, bagels, croissants, danish, scones, cookies, coffee and coffee beans, lemonade and iced tea;

Dogwood Lane Dairy: 14 different varieties of handcrafted cheese and peach, strawberry and apple jam;

Enoch Farms: pork, ham, scrapple, and sausage;

Fat and Happy Farms: microgreens, seasonal produce, herbs, and native perennial flowers;

Little Cake Empire: cinnamon buns, bagels and bread;

Harris Farms: vegetables, fruits, and cut flowers;

Nine Chicks and One Hen: eggs;

Rosy Side Farm: vegetables and cut flowers.

For more information about the Centreville Farmers’ Market or to request a vendor application or to inquire about food truck or musician openings, contact Hannah Combs, Farmers’ Market Operations Manager at centrevillefarmersmkt@gmail.com or (443) 239-9169.