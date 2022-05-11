Letter to Editor: Harden Wrong on Mizeur

I recently saw a disturbing fundraising email from First District congressional candidate Dave Harden, in which he argued his Democratic primary opponent, Heather Mizeur, would not be an improvement over our current Congressman, Andy Harris.



Here’s what Mr. Harden wrote: “Harris is all politics and no results … Career politician Heather Mizeur is no better.” He then listed various measures passed by the Maryland legislature when Heather Mizeur was a Delegate.



What a bizarre observation. I believe just about every Democratic voter in this district, regardless of their preference in the First District primary, would agree that this attack totally misses the point of what is at stake in the First District. Heather Mizeur is certainly not Andy Harris. If Mr. Harden thinks their records are comparable, it calls into question his understanding of the issues in this race.



Heather Mizeur has a long record of standing up for Democratic values and passing meaningful legislation on issues such as health care, the environment, and workers’ rights. In reality, taxes fund services and initiatives that serve people. The issue is how fairly and thoughtfully taxes are collected and used. Heather has a successful record of insisting on this fairness. Andy Harris, on the other hand, voted to overturn the results of a free and fair election, brought a gun on the House floor, and has sided with the extreme far-right on nearly every issue during his 10 years in Congress. He consistently votes for measures that favor the wealthy while minimizing the needs of working and middle class families.



There is a normal, healthy way to define yourself against other candidates in a primary, knowing that at the end of the day, we will all need to unite to win the general election. But here, Dave Harden – who only officially registered as a Democrat last year, to run for this seat – equates a strong progressive leader with a radical right-wing insurrectionist. It is unfathomable and wrong.

Patricia Deitz

Still Pond