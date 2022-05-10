Chestertown Rotary Club Annual Meeting at KCHS

The Chestertown Rotary Club held its annual meeting at Kent County High School on Tuesday, May 3, 2022. Following lunch prepared by Culinary Arts students under the leadership of Mr. John Keller, members listened to Interact Club students describe some of their many activities around the school and in the community. Students using the Maker Space for their technology activities talked about their individual projects.

The Interact Club Is sponsored by Rotary and guided by faculty advisor Mrs. Ida Nabb. Interact clubs bring together young people ages 12-18 to develop leadership skills and perform service projects in their schools, communities, and the world. The KCHS group, with 47 members this year, has done plantings to improve the school’s exterior, provided treats and encouraging notes to fellow students during exam week, and made holiday ornaments for teachers. Other projects included creating crafts for Heron Point residents, packing boxes with the Kent County Food Pantry, and working with Rotary District 7630 packing Meals of Hope.

The students working in the MakerSpace under Technology Supervisor Mr. Bill Poore develop projects that fit with their individual interests. Sam Peregoy is working on a number of projects, including virtualization, data Drops and networking switches. Jessica Rosanova is working on Voltera V-one, a Bitcoin Stock Ticker, and a wooden dog toy crate. For Jack Rhodes, technology is a path to arts. He has been working with Glowforge and a vinyl cutter, for example, to create customized shoes and a belt design. Ben Loller explained his interest in expanding the MakerSpace by bringing Computer Science to Middle School Students.

After listening to the students, Rotarians reacted very positively. “I was very impressed by the variety of learning experiences students at KCHS are having and the number of awards they have won in statewide competitions. “It was exciting to hear from Interact’s Officers how active the club was, how many members they had and how many wonderful school and community projects they had undertaken.” “I was really impressed by these students and the great mentoring and the positive faculty advisors’ roles with each group. Both Interact and Maker Space seemed very engaging and welcoming of new members, and each sets an example of how students can become engaged in satisfying and meaningful activities at the high school, beyond pure academics.”