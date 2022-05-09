Mid-Shore Commerce: Author Johnathan Holifield on Inclusive Competitiveness

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

When you look at Johnathan Holifield’s LinkedIn page, it’s hard not to be amazed by the depth and diversity of his professional life. From his early life as a star football player who rose to play in the NFL to directing the Buffalo Olmsted Parks Conservancy, becoming the chief executive of the Cleveland Urban League, or more recently, his role as a senior vice president at Bitwise Industries, Holifield’s resume is a stunning example of his own entrepreneurial spirit.

But what really caught the Spy’s eye was Johnathan’s role in Donald Trump’s White House as executive director of the White House Initiative on Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU). While there could be vigorous debate on the successes or failures of the Trump Administration, there is no doubt about his impressive leadership to help deliver the largest-ever federal HBCU investment of $2.5B to date.

So when Johnathan Holifield talks or writes about inclusive competitiveness, he comes into the conservation with significant street cred but also with a diverse experience in America’s economic sector to offer new ways to get more players in the field of innovation and entrepreneurism.

Johnathan was in Easton on Thursday to be the keynote speaker for the annual Talbot County Business Appreciation Summit on May 6, and he agreed to swing by the Spy studio for a quick chat before heading over to the Tidewater to make his remarks.

This video is approximately five minutes in length. For more information about the Talbot County Department of Economic Development & Tourism, the host of the Business Appreciation Summit, please go here.