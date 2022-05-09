Les Poissons Gallery and Foreign Policy Research Institute Host Talk

Les Poissons Gallery in Chestertown and the Foreign Policy Research Institute (FPRI) hosted An Evening of Conversation featuring former Senior CIA Executive and Russia expert David P. Hunt. Salon guests were entertained by Mr. Hunt’s insights into Russian President Vladimir Putin and “off the record” anecdotes from his distinguished 32-year career at the CIA where he served many years overseas, including as a Chief of Station in several foreign capitals.

Mr. Hunt shared how intelligence work is a profession in flux given advances in technology, which offer both new opportunities and challenges for the national security of the U.S. Mr. Hunt’s career took him around the world where he had the opportunity to witness history and history-makers firsthand. The convergence of current events, knowledgeable presenters, and an engaged and enthusiastic audience created a lively discussion.

“We are excited to listen and learn from the experiences of our neighbors; Chestertown is a treasure trove of experts hiding in plain sight, said gallery owner, Rusty Poisson. The setting for the event, Les Poissons Gallery, features many beautiful works by local artists who capture the beauty, creativity, and soul of this region, memorializing and celebrating how and where we live, work, and play.

FPRI President Carol “Rollie” Flynn, who is also a Chestertown resident, moderated this event as part of FPRI’s Eastern Shore Salon Series, which features foreign policy and national security experts.

Founded in 1955, FPRI is a nonpartisan think tank whose mission is to educate policy makers and the general public on the important foreign policy and national security issues that face our nation. Those interested in attending future events in this series should contact FPRI, here.