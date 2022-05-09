Adkins Mystery Monday: What Shrub is Blooming White Now?

Happy Mystery Monday! What native shrub is blooming along some of our shady paths? Its coppery tinted leaves and white flowers are a happy sight for people and pollinators!

Last week, we asked you about the pinxter azalea (Rhododendron periclymenoides)! This native azalea has gorgeous pink blooms that pepper the forest in May. Take a walk along the Upland Walk and Blockston Overlook to see them while they’re blooming. Hummingbirds, bumblebees, and butterflies are particularly attracted to these blooms.

