More than 100 Golfers Turn Out for Golfing Fore Gunston III

The Golfing “fore” Gunston III fundraiser on Monday, May 2 at the Prospect Bay Country Club in Grasonville welcomed 108 golfers including Gunston alumni, parents, past parents, and community supporters. A 9 a.m. shotgun start began the day, with teams competing for prizes while enjoying food, drinks and fun give-aways.

The day’s winners include: Men’s First Place with a gross score of 55, Creg Fleetwood, Casey Grieves, Scott Sturgill and Josh Johnson, and Women’s First Place with a gross score of 75, Janell Frederick, P’23 ’25, Andrea Brock, Karen Tengwall, and Liz Bristner received prizes of Under Armour jackets and gift certificates to Prospect Bay’s pro shop. The winner of the Men’s Longest Drive was Chris Eakins, and for Women’s Longest Drive, the winner was Jen Matthews ’05, with a prize of a MV2 Golf bag and gift certificate. Closest to the Pin winner was Dave Connelly, with a prize of a Bat-Caddy X3R remote control cart, and Last Place Winners were Ginni Biondi, Vicki Dean, Heather Bacher and Liz Verhelle with a prize of brand new pickleball racquets and ball and Dick’s Sporting Goods gift certificates.

“As we look to support the gift of education for our students, we enjoyed a large crowd and a beautiful day. We’re deeply grateful to everyone who played, sponsored, and volunteered,” shared Gunston’s Head of School John Lewis.

Additionally, a concurrently running online silent auction, the Gunston Biddersnest, offered items such as golf packages, weekend getaway, spa package, restaurant gift certificates and more. Together, the golf tournament and the auction raised $25,000 for the Heron Annual Fund, which allows Gunston the ability to offer more than 60% of its students financial aid, provide additional enrichment and hands-on opportunities that extend beyond the classroom for both students and faculty, and more.

Event Sponsors included Tournament Sponsors Atlantic Cruising Yachts (Dawn & Christian Bent, P‘25), Fred Frederick of Easton (Janell & Jeffrey Frederick, P ’23 ’25), Dani & Rick de los Reyes, P’23, and What’s Up? Media Company. The Crush Station was sponsored by Ms. Alice Ryan ’75 and the Grilling Station was sponsored by Friel Lumber Company (Gina & James Friel, P‘22). Ceremony sponsors include Sugar Doodles Sweet Shop (The Brown Family, P ’23 ’24), Gillespie & Son, Inc. (The Gillespie Family, P’20 ’22 ’24) and Friends of Gunston. Refreshment sponsors include Mirando Chiropractic Center (Kristy & Dominick Mirando, P’25), Dr. Laurie Lewis and John Lewis, KRM Construction, Shore United Bank, Kent School and Callahan’s Gas & Appliance (Dana & Mark Callahan, P’22). Contest sponsors include KRM Construction and Datalink Interactive.

Hole sponsors include Palmieri & Shannahan, Tony Drew, the McClary Family, P’21 ’23, the Umidi Family, P`19, `22, Lona Sue Todd (Taylor Properties), Sara Jane Davidson, Tred Avon Family Wealth,, the Clair Family, P`19, `22, Irene & John Hansen, P`23, Glenn Michael, the Thomas Family, the Sanderson Family, P’22 ‘23, Dogwood Acres Pet Retreat, Datalink Interactive, Mark & Diane Freestate, P’98, Moorhouse Electrical Services, the Ceruolo Family, P’23, the DeLeon Family, P’22, the Algier Family, P’23 ‘26, the Myers Family, P’21 ‘24, and Reliable Pest Control.

A special thanks to Drapers of Centreville, for providing drinks and refreshments.

Gunston Biddersnest Auction Donors: Links at Perry Cabin, Prospect Bay Country Club, Serino Orthodontics, Ticklers at Wylder Tilghman Island, Dogwood Acres, Riverstone1730, Swan Cove, Bella Spa, Tastings Gourmet Market Annapolis, Gunston School Experiences.

Founded in 1911, The Gunston School is an independent, nonprofit, nonsectarian, coeducational, college preparatory high school located in Centreville, Maryland. Visit gunston.org for more information.