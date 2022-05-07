Letter to Editor: Pay Attention to Maryland Governor Race

A recent article in the statewide political blog — Maryland Matters — included the following news:

“A public opinion survey conducted last month found that Democratic voters were not, for the most part, focused on the July 19 gubernatorial primary, nor did they know much about the candidates. “With more than three months to go, voters have not engaged with this race,” pollster Stephen Clermont wrote in an April 9 memo accompanying the survey. “Just 23% have given a lot of thought to the primary compared to 42% who have only given some thought to it and 35% who have given little or no thought.”

Regardless of your partisan leanings, your preferred candidate(s), or your positions on issues of the day, these numbers are very disturbing. We all need to heed the following warning (author unknown):

“Freedom is lost gradually from uninterested uninformed and uninvolved people.” This prediction is even more sobering when one considers that we live in a world with virtually unlimited access to virtually unlimited information on every candidate’s background and issue positions.

David Reel

Easton