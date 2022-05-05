Chestertown Lions Club Holds Another Successful Draw for Sight Bicycle Poker Run

On April 24, 2022, the Chestertown Lions Club held its “Draw for Sight Poker Ride” fundraiser. Approximately 100 riders took part in this fun ride, an annual tune-up ride for area cyclists from throughout the region. Riders follow a 36 to 60-mile course through historic Chestertown and the beautiful towns and farmland of upper Kent County. Excitement builds as riders draw cards at five food stops to create the best poker hand. Food stops were set up at Worton-Kent County Park, Chestertown Railroad Station, Galena Methodist Church, Urieville Lake, and Turner’s Creek.

The funds generated from the ride support many Lions Club vision programs, primarily in Kent County. These programs include preschool eye screening for elementary school students, free rides to and from eye doctor’s appointments, purchase of eyeglasses for those who cannot afford them, recycling of used eyeglasses, and support for the national Leader Dog for the Blind Program.

For more information about other local projects, the Lions Club supports, please reach out to Henry Hart, Club President, at henryashtonhart@gmail.com.