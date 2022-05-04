Greenaway Honored by National Maritime Historical Society

Kristen Greenaway, President & CEO of the Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum (right), was honored by the National Maritime Historical Society and its 11th annual National Maritime Awards dinner in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday, April 27, 2022. Greenaway, along with Lonnie G. Bunch III, Secretary of the Smithsonian Institution, and Dr. David F. Winkler, Historian at the Naval Historical Foundation, was presented with the NMHS Distinguished Service Award during the event for her remarkable contributions to the maritime museum community, not only at the Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum but also for her global initiatives that have enriched maritime museums internationally. Greenaway’s award was presented to her by Laura Lott, President and CEO of the American Alliance of Museums (left). She is the first maritime museum CEO to have been given this prestigious award, an honor bestowed on some of the world’s most famous mariners.