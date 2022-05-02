St. Michaels Commission Election to Take Place Tomorrow

St. Michaels will be holding an election to select two town commissioners. election on May 2 at the Edgar M. Bosley Municipal Building (Town Office), 300 Mill Street, St. Michaels, Maryland between the hours of 7:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m.
The Spy has interviewed three out of the four candidates in the race (Commissioner Bibb did not respond to the Spy’s invitation.) These conversations can be found here.
Election 2022 Profiles: Aida Khalil for St. Michaels Town Commission
Election 2022 Profiles: Al Mercier for St. Michaels Town Commission
Election 2022 Profiles: Katrina Whittington for St. Michaels Town Commission
