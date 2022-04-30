Washington College Academy of Lifelong Learning is Requesting Course Proposals

If you have expertise and are passionate about a topic that you would like to share with others, WC-ALL would love to hear from you. Course proposals are now being accepted for the fall 2022 semester. Monday, May 16, is the deadline for submissions.

Two sessions are offered. Session 1 runs from August 28-October 7. Session 2 runs from October 16-December 2. Courses typically take place over a 6-week period. However, options are available for four and five-week courses.

The Course Proposal Form is available online at www.washcoll.edu/people_departments/offices/wc-all/propose-a-course.php. It can also be downloaded and emailed to wc_all@washcoll.edu or printed out and mailed to WC-ALL, 300 Washington Avenue, Chestertown, MD. Upon receipt of the proposal, a form, Planning a WC-All Class, will be sent. It provides information on the types of support that is offered to instructors.

For more information contact Jeff Coomer, WC-ALL Curriculum Chair at jeffcoomer@gmail.com. You may also contact Sandy Brown, Program Administrator, at wc_all@washcoll.edu or call 410-778-7221.

WC-ALL is all about the joy of learning. Indeed, it is also about the joy of teaching too.