April 30, 2022

Chesapeake Lens Top Story

Chesapeake Lens: Sunrise, Annapolis Style by Jeff Voigt

The Chesapeake Bay is home to the United States Naval Academy. Established in 1845, The Naval Academy’s 338-acre campus overlooks the confluence of the Severn River and The Chesapeake Bay. “Sunrise, Annapolis Style” by Jeff Voigt.

