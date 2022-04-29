Mid-Atlantic Symphony Hosts Guest Performer Adam Glaser For Special Jazz Pops Concert

Award-winning conductor, composer and pianist Adam Glaser joins an ensemble of Mid-Atlantic Symphony Orchestra musicians June 2 and 3 for an eclectic evening of jazz, crossover and contemporary music.

The special Jazz Pops program will be presented on Thursday, June 2 at the Avalon Theater in Easton, MD, and on Friday, June 3 at Epworth United Methodist Church in Rehoboth Beach, DE. Both performances begin at 7 PM. The Rehoboth Beach program will be followed by a fund-raising reception at the Iron Hill Brewery & Restaurant in Rehoboth Beach.

“Audience reaction to our regular season concerts was so overwhelmingly positive that we decided to showcase some of our talented musicians in an additional program certain to please a variety of musical tastes,” said Mid-Atlantic Symphony Board President Jeffrey Parker. “It is clear that, after two years of pandemic restrictions, music lovers are eager to return to live performances.”

Individual tickets for the June 2 and 3 performances are $35. Tickets may be ordered online at www.midatlanticsymphony.org or by telephone at 888-846-8600. They also may be purchased at the door.

In addition, a limited number of free tickets are available for students 18years and under, with accompanying parents admitted for $10 each. Reservations are required for the free tickets, and may be made by calling 888-846-8600,

Tickets for the June 3 post-performance reception are $125, and include admission to the concert.

A faculty member of the Juilliard Pre-College Division since 1999, Adam Glaser conducts the Juilliard Pre-College Orchestra and Symphony in concerts at Lincoln Center, and serves as chair of the division’s conducting department. As the director of orchestras at Hofstra University, Glaser conducts the Hofstra Symphony Orchestra and Hofstra Chamber Orchestra, and teaches courses in conducting, orchestration, and music business.

Glaser has received awards from the Hermitage Artist Retreat, the American-Austrian Foundation and the Vienna Philharmonic’s Attergau Orchestra Institute.

An established composer, Glaser has enjoyed performances of his works by more than 25 orchestras including the Philadelphia Orchestra, the National Symphony Orchestra, the Vancouver Symphony Orchestra, and the Toronto Symphony Orchestra.

Glaser earned a diploma in orchestral conducting from the Curtis Institute of Music, a master of music degree in orchestral conducting from the University of Michigan, and a master of business administration degree from the Ross School of Business at the University of Michigan. He is a graduate of The Juilliard School’s Pre-College Division in composition and is a magna cum laude graduate of the University of Pennsylvania.

To ensure the safety of its audience members and musicians, the Orchestra requires proof of COVID-19 vaccination for everyone entering venues.

The only professional symphony orchestra serving southern Delaware and Maryland’s Eastern Shore with a full season of programs, the Mid-Atlantic Symphony Orchestra is supported in part by the Maryland State Arts Council; the Talbot County Arts Council; the Worcester County Arts Council; the Sussex County, DE Council; and the Community Foundation of the Eastern Shore, Inc.