Public, Private Sector Leader to Give Commencement Address at Chesapeake College

Dr. Linda Singh, Executive Director at TEDCO Maryland and former Major General in the Maryland National Guard, will deliver the graduate address at the Chesapeake College 2022 Commencement on Wednesday, May 25 at 2 p.m. in the Todd Performing Arts Center.

With over 30 years of leadership, consulting, and systems integration experience, having served in various senior executive level positions, Dr. Linda Singh offers a blend of public and private sector experience that spans health, defense, state, and local government.

Dr. Singh previously served as the founder and Chief Executive Officer of Kaleidoscope Affect, LLC providing leadership and strategic advisory services for a variety of clients. Prior to that she served as a Major General in the Maryland National Guard, dedicating more than 38 years of service. As the Adjutant General and a Cabinet Secretary she was responsible for the Maryland Military Department. As part of her military role, she worked with senior level officials at ministerial and ambassador levels in Estonia and Bosnia developing country strategies under the Department of Defense State Partnership Program. Dr. Singh retired from Accenture in 2016, she was a Managing Director in the Health and Public Service North America Operating Unit where she served for 21 years.

Dr. Singh personally mentors, coaches, and speaks on leadership, diversity, adversity, career transition and issues that plague women and veterans in the workplace. She holds a bachelor’s degree in business, a Master of Business Administration, a Master of Strategic Studies and a PhD in Industrial and Organizational Psychology. She is the author of “Moments of Choice: My path to leadership” and “What’s in Your Box.”

Dr. Singh is a certified Project Management Professional (PMP), Associate Certified Coach (ACC), Gallup Strengths Coach and John Maxwell certified trainer and speaker. She has received numerous awards, among them are the 2013 DiversityMBA Top 100 under 50 Diverse Emerging Leaders, The Network Journal 25 Influential Black Women in Business Award for 2014 and recipient of the Ellis Island Medal of Honor for 2015. She was also inducted into the Maryland Women’s Hall of Fame in March 2015.

For more information about Commencement 2022 at Chesapeake College, please visit https://www.chesapeake.edu/ commencement2022