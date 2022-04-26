The Fiber Arts Center of the Eastern Shore Announces a New Class: Rug Braiding

Instructor: Alice Engle

Location: Fiber Arts Center, 7 N 4th St., Denton, MD 21629

Cost: $40.00 Member, $50.00 Non Member

Dates: Saturday, July 16 and Saturday, July 30, 2022

Time: 10:00am – 2:00pm

Come learn the traditional craft of rug braiding. You will learn to braid 3 fabric strips and sew

them into a rug.

Supply List: 1/2 yard of 3 different colors of polar fleece cut into 1” strips.

DMC #8 floss or cotton thread to match or blend with fabric.

Scissors

Instructor will offer other supplies for a small fee.