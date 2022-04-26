Compass Receives Support from The Knights of Columbus

The Knights of Columbus, Fr. George S. Bradford Council #11248’s Bonnie and Mike Messix presented Compass with a $5,000 check to help support their mission. Compass offers comprehensive, professional and compassionate care and support to patients, caregivers and families who have found themselves facing a life-limiting diagnosis or loss. Rita Blusiewicz named The Knights of Columbus as a beneficiary in her estate. She was a long-time member of the Sacred Heart Parish and a great friend to Fr. Bradford Council, her wishes were to use the bequest as the council chose. The council has worked to distribute Rita’s legacy to local charities. Compass is one of the organizations that was chosen. This donation will go towards covering costs associated with hospice care, supportive care, and grief services provided by Compass to Queen Anne’s, Kent, and Caroline counties.

Since 1985, Compass has been allowing patients to spend their final months the way they choose, guiding loved ones after a life-limiting diagnosis, and showing individuals healthy ways to manage their grief. Today, the organization is a regional provider of hospice care, supportive care, and grief services in Caroline, Kent, and Queen Anne’s counties. Whether serving their patients in private residences, skilled nursing facilities, or Compass’ residential center in Centreville, staff and volunteers are guided by their mission to ensure that individuals facing end of life can live out their days in a full and meaningful way.

Compass is a fully licensed, independent, community-based nonprofit organization certified by Medicare and the state of Maryland and accredited by the Joint Commission. It is affiliated with the National Hospice and Palliative Care Organization and the Hospice & Palliative Care Network of Maryland.

Are you interested in setting up a planned gift? Leave a legacy of caring by making a planned gift to Compass. This could in remembering Compass in your will, naming them as a beneficiary in a life insurance policy, charitable gift annuities, and more. To learn more about planned giving opportunities to Compass, please contact Kenda Leager at kleager@compassregionalhospice.org or 443-262-4106. For more information about Compass, call 443-262-4100 or visit compassregionalhospice.org.