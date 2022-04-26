Celebrate Spring with the Annual “Paint The Town” Plein Air Festival

Art lovers and collectors are invited to take in the warmth and beauty of early spring on Maryland’s scenic Eastern Shore during Chestertown RiverArts’ “12th Annual Paint the Town,” April 28-May 1. Enjoy watching and chatting with artists, coming from all parts of the Mid-Atlantic region, as they paint the local scene.

It is a credit to the Kent County community that many artists and visitors return to “Paint the Town” annually because “everyone is so friendly” and the area’s scenery is so beautiful and diverse. The artists enjoy finding new landscapes to explore or working a scene in more depth, especially when local residents share their favorite places. Sometimes artists test new techniques or mediums and find it helpful to see how an audience reacts to it.

For a few days these artists will be totally immersed in painting and connecting with people who are watching them paint, giving artists the opportunity to practice talking and painting at the same time. The result is a wonderful overview of paintings that capture the county including historic buildings and street scenes, gardens, rural expanses, seascapes, nautical views, and more.

The artists will paint for three days while visitors watch them at work. On Thursday and Friday they will paint wherever they choose in Kent and Upper Queen Anne’s Counties. On Saturday the artists will be encouraged to paint in downtown Chestertown.

The finished paintings will be available for sale at the “Wet Paint Reception and Sale”, on Saturday, April 30, 5:30-8:00pm at RiverArts. The reception is free and open to the public. This is a very popular show and sales tend to be brisk so collectors and visitors are encouraged to make their purchases during the reception. However, if more time is needed, the paintings will be available again the next day until 3pm. for viewing and purchasing. The “Best in Show” and “Best Body of Work” are chosen by the participating artists prior to the opening of the show.

Sunday morning is the “Quick Draw” competition where artists have two hours to paint a scene. Several additional artists who could not participate during the week will join the “Quick Draw.” After two hours of painting, the artists will return and set up their paintings in Fountain Park for judging at 11:00 am. Awards will be given for 1st, 2nd, and 3rd places. The public will also be invited to vote for the “Quick Draw People’s Choice Award” at this time. The awards will be presented between 12:00-12:30.

These paintings will also be for sale in Fountain Park, and then at RiverArts until 3:00 pm. In case of inclement weather, the paintings will be moved to the breezeway near RiverArts.

RiverArts Galleries & Gift Shop 315 High Street, Suite 106, Chestertown, MD 21620 (in the breezeway behind Dunkin Donuts).