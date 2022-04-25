Spy Report: Julian Brezon Comes Home to the Avalon

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

One of the most enjoyable parts of the Spy’s arts coverage is when we notice that some of the Mid-Shore’s best vocalists and musicians find their way home to perform after hitting the big time in places like the jazz clubs of New York City and elsewhere. Over the years, we’ve seen remarkable standouts such as Maggie Rogers and Hannah Gill rise to popularity in the highly competitive world of live performers and yet always find a way to come back to Easton for a celebratory gig.

That happened when the Avalon welcomed back saxophonist and composer Julian Brezon to the Stolz Room last Saturday night. While Julian graduated from Easton High School and moved on to the Peabody Institute, he has an exceptional place of honor at the Dover Street venue since it was his job to change the Avalon’s marquee sign every week.

And the Avalon made him feel right at home when they asked Julian and his quartet to honor the 100th birthday of the jazz great Charles Mingus as part of the foundation’s celebration of their theatre turning 100 years this year as well.

We had a Spy in the audience for a short report on how special this evening was for Mingus, Brezon, and the Avalon.

This video is approximately two minutes in length. For more information about Julian Brezon please go here.