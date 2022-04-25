Kent County Chamber of Commerce Appoints Sarah King as New Executive Director

The Kent County Chamber of Commerce has appointed Sarah King as its new Executive Director, effective May 2, 2022. She succeeds Sam Shoge, who has held the post for the past two years.

King, a realtor and successful entrepreneur, has served on the Chamber’s Board of Directors since January 2020 where she was the Co-Chairperson of its Business Development Events Committee. In her new role, King will focus on increasing outreach to members and sponsors and on designing relevant events to meet their needs. She will also work to enhance the visibility and value of the Chamber of Commerce throughout the community.

“The Board of Directors of the Kent County Chamber of Commerce is very pleased to welcome Sarah King as our new Executive Director,” said Barbara Foster, President of the Chamber. “As a former board member, Sarah been a key leader in the revitalization of the Chamber and will be able to ‘hit the ground running’ in her new role. We look forward to working with her in her new role.”

Sarah King has more than 18 years of experience as a motivated business professional with communication, management, and technology expertise. As an Associate Broker with Cross Street Realtors, a Kent County real estate agency, and the former President of Affinity Business and Technology Solutions, Inc., a Kent County information technology company, she developed and maintained strong ties to the local business community.

“I am delighted to have the opportunity to lead a growing and dynamic organization and continue to build on the progress Sam and the Board have made over the last few years,” Sarah said. “I appreciate the Board’s confidence in me and look forward to growing the Kent County business community and the value that the Kent County Chamber of Commerce provides to its members.”

Sarah King is a graduate of Salisbury University and holds a B.S. in Management Information Systems from the Purdue School of Business. She is from Kent County, MD and resides in Chestertown with her children.