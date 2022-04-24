May Mart Blooms Again

If you are looking for new, native plants for your garden or have a question about gardening, plan to stop by the Chestertown Garden Club’s annual MAY MART on Friday, May 6th from 9am to 1:00pm in Memorial Park in downtown Chestertown.

This much anticipated annual Spring event offers an abundance of local, non-invasive plants for sale, along with “Everything Garden” tools and containers and a boutique of “Don’t Think Twice” treasures. The baked goods table will be filled with home made pies and cookies. Preordered box lunches can be picked up between 11:30-1 and a limited number will be available for purchase at May Mart. This year’s raffle will offer a prize everyone would want: a $100 gift certificate to the Chestertown business of the winner’s choice.

Proceeds from May Mart go towards the beautification and maintenance of Chestertown’s Fountain and Memorial Parks. The Garden Club also decorates Fountain Park and downtown Chestertown for the holiday season.

The Chestertown Garden Club was founded in 1931 to bring together women with a mutual interest in gardening and environmental awareness. Today, the civic minded group has an active membership of over 60 women and men. Members contribute labor, time and resources to improve and maintain Chestertown’s public spaces. The CGC provides informative meetings, local flower shows and field tripsto area gardens.