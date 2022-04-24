Gift Cards for Art to 33 Local Schools

During the past eight months, working through the challenges of Covid, members of the Working Artists Forum (WAF) volunteered to deliver Dick Blick gift cards to area schools in support of the schools’ art department programs. Dick Blick is a well known art supply company with a wide variety of choices available for the schools’ art departments, and the teachers are pleased to receive the additional funds.

Each year WAF sponsors the art show “Local Color,” which is held under the auspices of the annual Plein Air Easton (PAE) Competition and Arts Festival. The sale of paintings by the artists juried into this show provides the funding for WAF to offer these gift cards to the schools each year.

Recently the last gift cards were delivered from the Local Color 2021 sales when WAF member Carol Frost presented them to Sudlersville, Church Hill and Kennard Elementary Schools. At Kennard Elementary School in Centreville, Carol was able to meet with the Principal and Art Teacher, Ms. Jenson and present the gift card to her personally. This brought the final total of 33 gift cards to include 5 schools in Caroline County, 7 in Dorchester County, 3 in Kent County, 5 in Talbot County, 8 in Queen Anne’s County, and 5 in Worcester County.

WAF is grateful to be able to provide these cards, and is hoping for brisk sales this year so that they can continue this tradition. This year’s 2022 Local Color show, which is held at Christ Church in downtown Easton, will be held Wednesday, July 20 through Sunday, July 24. For more information on WAF, their activities and artists, and information on Local Color, visit WorkingArtistsForum.com.