Delmarva Review: Walt Whitman at the Playground by Adam Tamashasky

Author’s Note: I’ve long loved Walt Whitman’s work for many reasons, and this piece—“Walt Whitman at the Playground”—echoes one of them: his enthusiastic joy at everyday moments, a joy that often strikes me as augmented by an ever-present thought for mortality. I wrote the poem at the playground in question, watching my daughters at play and the people around me, grateful that we were all alive together at this one moment.

Walt Whitman at the Playground

To see my be-legginged daughter leap o’er the mulch,

brown hair burnished bronze!

To hear her laugh! To be a laugh!

O! To watch the penduluming swingers,

faces now toward heaven, and now toward earth!

To what arc, O my soul, could I better aspire!

O yogapanted mothers! O cargoshorted fathers!

O floralwrapped caregivers on benches—

What song could I sing thee, O love incarnate?

Answer: a hymn of fellowship, a litany of praise,

a reminder that the leaves have already begun their descent,

and you will not be back.

⧫

