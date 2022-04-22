KCHS Students Take Second in Computer Competition at SU

A team of Kent County High School students placed second overall in the Eastern Shore High School Computer Competition.

The Eastern Shore High School Computer Competition was held Wednesday, March 30 at Salisbury University, with eight teams competing. Each team consisted of three students.

Kent County High School’s Eddie Blevins, Christopher Hinton and Samuel Peregoytook second place honors as a team. Hinton also came in third overall in individual rankings.

“I am so incredibly proud of the work that was put in by these three students,” said William Poore, supervisor of technology for Kent County Public Schools and the coach for the high school team. “To see Kent County Public Schools not only compete, but out-perform larger, more well established programs, was such an eye-opening experience to the incredible things that our students are doing.”

Competition participants worked separately and submitted programs. They wrote programs in either Python or Java computer languages to determine solutions to a round of problems.

The students’ solutions, as well as the total time for submitting correct programs in case of a tie, were used to determine the winners.