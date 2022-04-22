Honorable Joseph M. Getty ’74 Tapped as 2022 Commencement Speaker

On Sunday, May 22, the Honorable Joseph M. Getty, Court of Appeals of Maryland will serve as the keynote speaker for the 239th commencement exercises at Washington College. Getty, who recently served as Chief Judge of Maryland’s highest court, is a 1974 Washington College graduate.

“It is truly an honor to be recognized and asked to participate in the 2022 commencement from my alma mater,” said former Chief Judge Joseph M. Getty. “I look forward to speaking to the College’s newest alumni on the importance of being involved in community engagement and public service, no matter where you live or what career you decide to pursue. The graduates of Washington College today will be our leaders tomorrow and will shape our future.”

Upon receiving his undergraduate degree in American Studies, Getty initially began a career in the field of historic preservation. He furthered his higher education by receiving a Master of Arts in American Civilization at the George Washington University. At the age of 40, he shifted to a career in law while attending the University of Maryland School of Law.

Getty’s resume of public service includes being elected as a legislator in the Maryland House of Delegates and, later, as a State Senator representing Maryland’s 5th District. He served twice in the executive branch as a policy advisor to Gov. Robert L. Ehrlich, Jr., and Chief Legislative Officer for Gov. Larry Hogan. In 2016, he was appointed to the Court of Appeals of Maryland and ultimately served as Chief Judge from September 2021 to April 2022.

“Judge Getty’s path of public service in all three branches of Maryland state government exemplifies the ideals of citizen leadership that are the very foundation of a liberal arts education”, said Mike Sosulski, President of Washington College. “The success he has earned on this unorthodox path is inspiring, as is his commitment to pursuing a life of purpose and passion.”

An honorary Doctor of Laws degree will be conferred upon Getty during the 2022 commencement ceremony.

Approximately 300 Washington College students are expected to receive their degrees this year.