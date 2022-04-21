Mad Agnes at the Mainstay April 30

On Saturday, April 30 at 8 pm, the Mainstay in Rock Hall, Maryland welcomes the genre-bending acoustic music trio Mad Agnes to their stage.

Mad Agnes (Margo Hennebach, Adrienne Jones and Mark Saunders) weaves Celtic, folk, and vocal improv into an exciting, inclusive performance. They have won hearts on two continents with their signature intricate harmonies and compelling songwriting.

Their current iteration sees them using only one microphone, around which they form and re-form, early-radio style. This encourages more playfulness and connection, as they transport and tickle audiences with robust harmonies, incisive songwriting and well-crafted instrumentation, using guitars, mandolin, percussion, an inventive keyboard, and “three-part harmonies as tight as jeans from the dryer” (Rob Weir, The Advocate).

Mad Agnes has performed internationally at major listening rooms and festivals, including The Kerrville Folk Festival (TX), Mountain Stage New Songs Festival (WV), The Birchmere (VA), Godfrey Daniels (PA), The Bitter End and the Towne Crier (NY), and a number of international venues. Margo Hennebach last performed in the area at the popular Andy’s Bar in Chestertown years back.

“If you’ve been struggling to find a link back to that addictive sound of progressive/alternative folk groups like Steeleye Span, Fairport Convention and Renaissance, listen up…Mad Agnes recreates with authenticity many of the musical qualities that adored us to those legendary groups.” Robert Linquist.

Showtime for the live concert event is 8 pm. Tickets are $20 in advance of the show and can be purchased online at mainstayrockhall.org. Phone reservations are accepted by calling (410) 639-9133 (tickets reserved by phone are $25 when paid at the door). The Mainstay is located at 5753 N Main Street in Rock Hall, Maryland. Its regular calendar of local, regional, and nationally touring artists features a live performance every week of the year (February through December) in a variety of music genres.

The programs of the Mainstay are supported with funds from the Maryland State Arts Council and the Kent Cultural Alliance.