MPT’s Chesapeake Bay Week has Strong Eastern Shore Presence

This is the week when once again, Maryland Public Television’s Annual Chesapeake Bay Week invites viewers to immerse themselves “…in the history, science and culture of our nation’s largest estuary.

And, this year, there is a strong focus on life here on the Eastern Shore.

Tonight, MPT airs a near 30-minute version of THE LONG SHORE. This short film documentary of life on Chesapeake Bay was first presented by the Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum last Fall. CBMM actively participated in the filming and MPT’s longer version provides for an even greater discussion about shipbuilding. The film airs at 7:00 PM tonight.

A Spy agent tracked down MPT producer Sarah Sampson and asked her to describe this week of special programing. She explained, “Chesapeake Bay Week is part of Maryland Public Television’s ongoing commitment to telling important stories about the history, people and culture of the Bay. Now in its 18th year, the popular week of programming highlights the beauty and diversity of our nation’s largest estuary.”

Chesapeake Decoys: The Nature of Waterfowl Art takes viewers to the Chesapeake marshlands, where hunters share in an age-old tradition, and to the Easton Waterfowl Festival where intricate decoys carved from blocks of wood fetch generous sums from enthusiastic collectors. The program aired early in the week repeats immediately following THE LONG SHORE at 7:30 PM. is also streaming now here.

Experts, scientists and policy makers converge on Thursday, April 21st at 9pm for The Chesapeake Bay Summit 2022 for a compelling discussion on the health of the Chesapeake Bay watershed, led by host Frank Sesno.

You can find a full listing of programs that are part of Chesapeake Bay Week here.