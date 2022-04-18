MENU

Sections

More

April 18, 2022

The Chestertown Spy

An Educational News Source for Chestertown Maryland

Food and Garden Food-Garden Homepage Food and Garden Food-Garden Portal lead

Adkins Mystery Monday: What Native Tree is Blooming Now?

by 2 Comments

Share

Happy Mystery Monday! What native tree is blooming now? It has unique maroon flowers that hang down from the branches.

Last week, we highlighted the trout lily (Erythronium americanum). This spring ephemeral is not a common sight along our trails, but it will form colonies if the conditions are right. The trout lily is best identified by its mottled maroon and green leaves and its nodding yellow flower. It prefers part shade and generally grows in deciduous woods with moist soil.

Adkins Mystery Monday is sponsored by the Spy and Adkins Arboretum. For more information go here.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Letters to Editor

Write a Letter to the Editor on this Article

We encourage readers to offer their point of view on this article by submitting the following form. Editing is sometimes necessary and is done at the discretion of the editorial staff.