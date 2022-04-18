Adkins Mystery Monday: What Native Tree is Blooming Now?

Happy Mystery Monday! What native tree is blooming now? It has unique maroon flowers that hang down from the branches.

Last week, we highlighted the trout lily (Erythronium americanum). This spring ephemeral is not a common sight along our trails, but it will form colonies if the conditions are right. The trout lily is best identified by its mottled maroon and green leaves and its nodding yellow flower. It prefers part shade and generally grows in deciduous woods with moist soil.