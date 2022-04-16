The Groove is Back: A Chat with “Wolves” Director Izzy Clemens

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

One of the small signs that things are getting better on the Mid-Shore as our region recovers from the pandemic is the return of the performing arts. And perhaps the most exciting will be the return of Talley Wilford’s new Groove Theatre in Cambridge next weekend with its performance of Sarah DeLappe’s “The Wolves” directed by Izzy Clemens.

The play focuses on the experiences of high school girls in a competitive indoor soccer team, as they warm up weekly on Saturday mornings before their games as they progress towards the championship. A finalist for the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, this play has grown in popularity over the years.

The Spy sat down with “The Wolves” director Izzy Clemens to hear more in anticipation of the Groove coming back. A graduate of The Country School, Gunston and Washington College, the biology teacher at Easton High talks about her passion for theater, her love of Sarah DeLappe’s work, and the powerful experience of working with her talented cast to share the challenges of growing up as a teenager in contemporary America.

This video is approximately three minutes in length. “The Wolves” will be performed at the Dorchester Center for the Arts for the next two weekends. For ticket information please go here.