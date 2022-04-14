Londonderry on the Tred Avon Hosts Ladies Tea

Londonderry on the Tred Avon hosted a Ladies Tea on Thursday, March 31st for residents and family members. Catering was provided by the Londonderry Chef and culinary team and the menu featured tea sandwiches, quiche, scones and assorted teas.

About Londonderry on the Tred Avon

