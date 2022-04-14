Benedictine Bond Ball to be Held at Tidewater Inn on April 30th

Benedictine will be holding its annual spring fundraising gala, themed Benedictine Bond Ball, on Saturday, April 30th at the Tidewater Inn in Easton. The coveted event brings together community members, families, staff and the students and adults Benedictine serves to celebrate the accomplishments of the past year and to raise funds to support the needs of the organization. This year’s event will also include a virtual online silent auction.

“It has been three years since we have gathered for our spring benefit in Easton to celebrate the miracles that happen every day at Benedictine,” stated Scott Evans, Benedictine Executive Director.“We are looking forward to a wonderful evening – in the sleek style of the infamous secret agent, James Bond. Everyone in the community is invited to celebrate with us!”

The Bond Ball festivities will begin with the “Shaken, Not Stirred” cocktail reception followed by “Meet Me Here At Seven” for dinner, auction, awards and the debut of the Benedictine “Everyday Miracles” video showcasing the dedication, compassion, and dignity demonstrated by staff and the small successes that are big wins every day at Benedictine. The gala will continue with the “007 After Party” in the Gold Room Garden with specialty drinks and dancing.

“While the gala is an important celebratory event for the community, families, and staff, more importantly it raises funds to support Benedictine’s vital work in providing the best care and services for the children and adults with developmental and intellectual disabilities and autism that we serve, helping them achieve their greatest potential!” commented Claudia Cunningham, Benedictine Chief Advancement Officer.

Gratitude is extended to the Benedictine families that support Benedictine along with our gala sponsors that include The Tidewater Inn; Mullen, Sondberg, Wimbish and Stone; Celadon Design; Cox, Graae and Spack Architects; and Chris Dorr Photography.

The evening prior to the gala is a special time for staff and families to gather and celebrate, and includes the announcement of the Sister Jeannette Award winner. This award is given to a staff member that has gone above and beyond in demonstrating the values and vision of Benedictine. This award was established in honor of Sister Jeannette Murray who served at Benedictine for over 30 years.

“Everyday miracles happen because of the dedication of our employees to the students and adults we support,” stated Evans. “It is that dedication that saw us through the past two years and we owe a huge thank you to all that stood by our mission and kept everyone safe. We look forward to honoring all our staff and congratulating this year’s award winner.”

To purchase tickets to the Benedictine Bond Ball on April 30th, please go to: https://events.readysetauction.com/benedictinefoundation/gala2022 or contact Stacy Whewell at 410.364.9613 or stacy.whewell@benschool.org.

Sponsorship opportunities are still available. Please contact Caroline Bauerle, Director of Development, at 410.369.9612 or caroline.bauerle@benschool.org.

Premiering this year is the Benedictine virtual silent auction beginning Saturday, April 15th. Items include International Spy Museum tickets, Sail Selina II day sail, Chesapeake Bay Beach Club gift certificate, St. Michaels Inn accommodations, Councell Farm season pass and much more. To participate in the virtual silent auction please go to: https://events.readysetauction.com/benedictinefoundation/gala2022.

Make your room reservation at the Tidewater Inn by April 15th to get a discounted rate. https://tidewaterinn.com/

About Benedictine:

Benedictine is a non-sectarian nonprofit organization helping more than 200 children and adults with developmental and intellectual disabilities and autism achieve their greatest potential. Benedictine’s year-round educational program is one of only 26 nationwide to earn a two-year accreditation from the National Commission for Accreditation of Special Education Services (NCASES). This program includes home-like living and learning options on the Ridgely, Maryland campus, for children ages 5 to 21 who come from Maryland and surrounding states. Benedictine’s Adult Services program offers employment and vocational services for transitional youth and adults, ages 22 to 70+, in the community and those who live in Benedictine’s group homes in Caroline, Talbot and Anne Arundel counties. The Easton Community Services & Training Center prepares the adults it serves to enter the workforce and collaborates with the Talbot, Queen Anne’s, Caroline and Dorchester County public schools to provide services to their students through the Department of Rehabilitation Services (DORS) Program. For more information, visit www.benschool.org.