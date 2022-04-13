Andrew Hollis Named Executive Director of Upper Shore Aging

Upper Shore Aging, Inc. (USA) has announced the appointment of Andrew Hollis of Easton as the new Executive Director of its organization. Hollis currently serves as Deputy Director of Delmarva Community Services, Inc. and before that as County Manager for Talbot County.

Upper Shore Aging is a nonprofit Area Agency on Aging, providing services for over 32,000 seniors in Caroline, Kent, and Talbot counties. The organization operates five Senior Centers, delivers Meals-on-Wheels, and provides a wide range of other programs and services aimed at helping seniors remain safe and thrive in their communities.

“When the Board of Directors was searching for a new Executive Director, we knew we wanted someone with a vision of what USA could be. We are proud of our heritage and the services we provide for our seniors, but there is so much more we could do. Andy has that vision. He understands the needs of the local senior community and has the leadership ability and consensus-building skills to help us achieve our goals,” stated Bill Shrieves, President of the Board of Directors of USA.

For the last 20 years, Hollis has held several key leadership roles in government and nonprofit organizations on the Mid-Shore. He has provided leadership in day-to-day operations, administration, and fiscal matters. As county manager, he was responsible for overseeing the preparation, approval, and implementation of multi-million-dollar operating and capital budgets.

“Andy’s leadership style and management experience will be critical to achieving our goals. His fiscal management experience will help us achieve our goal of sustainable cash flow. His name recognition in the communities we serve will help raise awareness of USA as the authority on quality senior services,” Shrieves comments.

“His membership on our Board, representing Talbot County, and his relationships with leaders in the three counties we serve, will allow him the hit the ground running. He has a passion for our senior population and will be a vocal advocate, giving voice to their issues and concerns.”

Hollis states, “Having served for many years in a prominent local government position, and worked with the Board and staff of USA, I have experience with the mission and related aspects of the agency. I now have the opportunity to use this knowledge, and my management experience, in a new and exciting way to benefit the organization.”

“The next executive director of USA will be tasked with implementing a strategic plan for the continued prosperity of the agency while positioning it for fiscal growth opportunities as well. My strong belief in the potential of USA, combined with my leadership experience, offers the opportunity to move the organization to even greater success. I look forward to accomplishing that by increasing the visibility of the organization, strengthening our relationship with community partners, and focusing on the needs of those we serve.”

Hollis previously served as Executive Director of Londonderry Retirement Community of Easton, Inc. and as Town Manager of St. Michaels, Maryland. He holds a Bachelor of Arts Degree with a major in Urban Studies/Urban Planning from the University of Maryland, College Park. He resides in Easton with his wife Karen.