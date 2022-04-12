Golfing “fore” Gunston to Feature Special “Biddersnest” Auction

The Gunston School is pleased to announce that in addition to its annual spring fundraiser, Golfing “fore” Gunston on Monday, May 2 at the Prospect Bay Country Club in Grasonville, Md., a silent auction will also run simultaneously beginning April 29, with winners announced at the May 2 golf tournament’s awards ceremony.

The Biddersnest Online Silent Auction offers the chance to bid on items such as dinner for four and a golf simulator session at Prospect Bay Country Club, a full day Gunston Watershed Experience for a family of 4-6 plus lunch, Tastings Gourmet Market Cheese and Charcuterie Platter for 10-15, Dogwood Acres Pet Getaway and a golf-themed doggy basket, Bella Rosa and Swan Cove spa package, a weekend getaway at Riverstone 1730, $100 gift certificate for Tickler’s Crab Shack & Restaurant at the Wylder, Tilghman Island, Serino Orthodontics $1,000 gift certificate toward braces or invisalign, and front row seats for 10 at Gunston’s 2022 Commencement Ceremony. Auction winners will be announced at the golf awards ceremony on May 2. Bidders do not need to be present to win and will be notified after the auction.

Funds raised from both the tournament and the auction go directly to the school’s Heron Fund, which supports the school’s operating budget and ensures the ability to offer robust financial aid to more than 60% of students.

Business leaders wishing to increase visibility within the community, and those looking to register to golf, can find sponsorship opportunities and registration options at https://www.gunston.org/golf22 .

The day begins with a continental breakfast, followed by a shotgun start at 9 a.m. Refreshments and food will be served throughout the day. An awards ceremony will follow with prizes for (Men and Women’s) First Place, Longest Drive, Closest to the Pin, and “Last Place” winners. Golfers will be vying to win prizes such as a Bat-Caddy X3R Remote Control Cart, MNML MV2 Golf Bags, Under Armour gear, Pro Shop gift cards, and more. This year’s event includes activities such as lunch and tennis with a pro for those who may not golf, but would like to show their support by connecting with other members of the Gunston community.

Golf registration is $175 per player or $675 per foursome and $165 for alumni golfers or $650 for alumni foursomes. Sponsorships are also available, ranging from $150 up to $3,000 and include the opportunity for businesses to get their name and logo in front of the entire Gunston community of students, parents, alumni, and local community members.

Visit https://www.gunston.org/golf22 to register for the outing or a sponsorship (or both!), or call Event Director Lynda Scull at 410-758-0620, ext. 1101 or email lscull@gunston.org.

Additionally, the spring fundraiser welcomes its newest sponsors from Atlantic Cruising Yachts (Dawn & Christian Bent, P‘25), one of the largest worldwide dealers for Fountaine Pajot yachts, as a Tournament Sponsor, and Friel Lumber Company (Gina & James Friel, P‘22), the largest and most complete kitchen and bath showroom in the area, will be this year’s Grilling Station Sponsor.

Tournament sponsors include Fred Frederick of Easton (Janell & Jeffrey Frederick, P ’23 ’25), Dani & Rick de los Reyes, P’23, and What’s Up? Media Company. The Crush Station sponsor is Alice Ryan ’75. Ceremony sponsors include Sugar Doodles Sweet Shop (The Brown Family, P ’23 ’24), Gillespie & Son, Inc. (The Gillespie Family, P’20 ’22 ’24) and Friends of Gunston. Refreshment sponsors include Mirando Chiropractic Center (Kristy & Dominick Mirando, P’25), Dr. Laurie Lewis and John Lewis, KRM Construction, Shore United Bank, Kent School and Callahan’s Gas & Appliance (Dana & Mark Callahan, P’22). Contest sponsors include KRM Construction and Datalink Interactive. Hole sponsors include Sara Jane Davidson, Tred Avon Family Wealth, The Thomas Family, The Sanderson Family, P’22 ‘23, Reliable Pest Control, Moorhouse Electrical Services, Diane and Mark Freestate, P ’98, The Algier Family, P’23 ‘26, Datalink Interactive, The Myers Family, P’21 ‘24, The Ceruolo Family, P’23 and the DeLeon Family, P’22.

Founded in 1911, The Gunston School is an independent, nonprofit, nonsectarian, coeducational, college preparatory high school located in Centreville, Maryland. Visit gunston.org for more information.