Checking up on Centreville: A Chat with Town Council President Steve Kline

In an effort to know our sister communities and the challenges small Eastern Shore towns face, the Spy reached out to Centreville Town Council President Steve Kline to discuss how town councils grapple with growth, revenue, and making strategic plans for the future.

As Spy readers may recall from an earlier interview, Kline was recently elected President of the Eastern Shore Land Conservancy, a fitting role for his more than a dozen years of conservation policy work in Washington DC and one that gives him a broad perspective on the value and preservation of the Shore’s natural resources.

Here, Steve Kline talks about the small-town dynamics; viewing a community’s success solely through the lens of “growth/no growth;” and the need for town governments to inform their communities during early stages of any building development. As he says, “so often what we see is that by the time the public understands what’s happening, the houses are going in.”

This video is approximately fifteen minutes in length.