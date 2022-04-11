MENU

Sections

More

April 11, 2022

The Chestertown Spy

An Educational News Source for Chestertown Maryland

Food and Garden Food-Garden Homepage Food and Garden Food-Garden Portal lead

Adkins Mystery Monday: What has mottled Leaves in the Woods

by Leave a Comment

Share
Happy Mystery Monday! What spring ephemeral did we find in the woods? It has uniquely mottled leaves and is in the same plant family as Indian Cucumber (Medeola virginiana).
Last week, we highlighted the sugar maple (Acer saccharum var. saccharum)! All maples are oppositely branched, which help in its identification. Sugar maples have yellow flowers, while red maples have red flowers, and silver maples have peachy-colored flowers. The sugar maple is a host plant for a variety of moth species and is a favorite among birds such as the yellow-bellied sapsucker.

Adkins Mystery Monday is sponsored by the Spy and Adkins Arboretum. For more information go here.

Write a Letter to the Editor on this Article

We encourage readers to offer their point of view on this article by submitting the following form. Editing is sometimes necessary and is done at the discretion of the editorial staff.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.