Adkins Mystery Monday: What has mottled Leaves in the Woods

Happy Mystery Monday! What spring ephemeral did we find in the woods? It has uniquely mottled leaves and is in the same plant family as Indian Cucumber (Medeola virginiana).

Last week, we highlighted the sugar maple (Acer saccharum var. saccharum)! All maples are oppositely branched, which help in its identification. Sugar maples have yellow flowers, while red maples have red flowers, and silver maples have peachy-colored flowers. The sugar maple is a host plant for a variety of moth species and is a favorite among birds such as the yellow-bellied sapsucker.



