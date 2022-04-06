WC-ALL Announces its Upcoming Learn-at-Lunch

As Earth Day approaches let us consider what ecological issues we are facing. What better way is there to do this than to learn about and listen to ecopoetry. The theme for the April 20th Learn-At-Lunch is “Six Poems That Can Save the World” presented by award winning, and ever popular local favorite Meredith Hadaway. She will demonstrate how powerful messages of connection, hope and resilience can fuel our hearts, change our minds, and maybe even save our planet!

Along with students in her Ecopoetry Workshop, Hadaway is exploring ways in which the arts, especially poetry, can facilitate attention, awareness and healing in an era of planetary peril. Through close readings of poems by Wendell Berry, Mary Oliver, and others Hadaway will demonstrate how powerful messages of connection, hope and resilience can fuel our hearts, change our minds, and maybe even save our planet.

An award-winning poet, Hadaway has performed her own poetry in literary venues across the U.S. and in Ireland, where she combined poetry with Celtic harp. Her three published collections include At the Narrows, winner of the 2015 Delmarva Book Award for Creative Writing, The River is a Reason, and Fishing Secrets of the Dead. Hadaway has received a Maryland Individ[1]ual Artist Award, fellowships from the Virginia Center for the Creative Arts, multiple Pushcart Nominations, and the “Green Mantle” from the Rachel Carson Landmark Alliance. She holds an MFA in Poetry from Vermont College of Fine Arts and an MA in Psychology from Washington College. Hadaway is a certified therapeutic musician as well as a lecturer and teacher. She is currently the Sophie Kerr Writer-in-Residence at Washington College, where she formerly served as VP for College Relations and Marketing.

A buffet lunch will be served at noon followed by the presentation at Washington College’s Hodson Hall. The fee for members is $25 and for non- members $30. The deadline for reservations is Thursday, April 14.

To make a reservation contact the WC-ALL office at 410-778-7221 and then send a check made out to WC-ALL and mail it to 300 Washington Avenue, Chestertown, MD 21620.