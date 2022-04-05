WAF Announces Local Color 2022 Artists

Working Artists Forum (WAF), under the auspices of the annual Plein Air Easton (PAE) Competition and Arts Festival, sponsors the art exhibit Local Color during Plein Air Easton. The artists to participate are juried into this prestigious show by the second-place winner of the prior year’s Plein Air Easton. This year’s juror was Mary Veiga, an award-winning, acclaimed artist and second-place winner of Plein Air Easton 2021. WAF wishes to thank Mary Veiga for her time and selections.

Mary’s recent jurying has resulted in the following 42 artists being invited to participate in Local Color 2022: Sandra Alanko, Carol Cowie, Polly Cox, Joan Cranor, Nancy Lee Davis, Mary Ford, Nancy Galvin, Jill Glassman, Doris Glovier, Shirley Hales, Patti Lucas Hopkins, Betty Huang, Carla Huber, Jane Knighton, Kathleen Kopec, Marianne Kost, Pat Lang, Mary Ellen Mabe, Carol McClees, Carol Meers, Diane DuBois Mullaly, Abigail Ober, Kathleen Quinn, Jose Ramirez, Christine Rapa, Jim Rehak, Anne Reder, Kathie Rogers, Maggii Sarfaty, Stacey Sass, Ann Schaefer, Anne Singer, Sarah Stolte, Scott Sullivan, Nancy R. Thomas, Georgette Toews, Walter S. Urbanek, Stephen Walker, Barbara Harr Watson, Maureen Wheatley, Lori Yates, Barbara Zuehlke.

WAF congratulates all of these accomplished artists and looks forward to having them in the show.

The Local Color Show dates are July 20 – 24, 2022 when these participating artists from the Delmarva Peninsula and WAF members juried into the show will be offering their original two-dimensional art for sale.

The show, which is held at Christ Church, 111 S. Harrison St., Easton, will be judged on July 20th by Tim Kelly, Grand Prize Winner of 2021 Plein Air Easton, and awards will be presented. The Opening Ceremony, Awards Presentation and Reception will be from Noon to 1:00 pm. The doors open at Noon and the public is invited to attend.

For more information on Local Color and the Working Artists Forum, visit www.WorkingArtistsForum.com; and for PAE Information, visit www. pleinaireaston.com.