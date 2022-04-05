Open Letter to Town Council: New Playground Location at Wilmer Wrong Place

I invite you to stop by Wilmer Park before the meeting tonight to see the location of the playground in Wilmer Park. It has been moved from the original and approved location to now be in the middle of the park I gather to avoid cutting down tree(s).

Placing the playground in the middle of the park essentially makes the oval of the park not usable for the usual activities enjoyed by the community. Perhaps if a tree needs to be removed it could be replaced rather than jeopardizing the usability of the park.

In may not be too late to make this change as of noon day today only the dirt has been taken up.

Thank you for your consideration.

Charles Lerner

Chestertown