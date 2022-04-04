Nook & Crannie at the Mainstay April 16

On Saturday, April 16 at 8 pm, the Mainstay in Rock Hall, Maryland welcomes acoustic music duo Nook & Crannie to their stage. The guitar player for the duo is Matt Mielnick who also happens to be the Mainstay’s current Executive Director. He and his musical partner, vocalist Ann Carey, performed together for over ten years in their 9-piece, eclectic big band Puttin’ on the Ritz, and were a popular fixture in the Central New York music scene. When that band retired, Matt and Ann regrouped as an acoustic duo and have continued to perform in that capacity for the last eight years. Their repertoire dips into familiar favorites by Patti Page and Rosemary Clooney, classic hits of Patsy Cline and Don Williams, and folk gems by John Prine and Joni Mitchell. Ann and Matt’s close duet singing follows in the tradition of great pairings like Gram Parsons and Emmy Lou Harris and the Everly Brothers. Mielnick comments that the musical pair know how to engage an audience with a rare combination of great original and traditional songs, solid vocals, and “plenty of bad jokes”.

Showtime for the live concert event is 8 pm. Tickets are $20 in advance of the show and can be purchased online at mainstayrockhall.org. Phone reservations are accepted by calling (410) 639-9133 (tickets reserved by phone are $25 when paid at the door). The Mainstay is located at 5753 N Main Street in Rock Hall, Maryland. Its regular calendar of local, regional, and nationally touring artists features a live performance every week of the year (February through December) in a variety of music genres.

The programs of the Mainstay are supported with funds from the Maryland State Arts Council and the Kent Cultural Alliance.