Adkins Mystery Monday: What Oppositely-branched tree is Flowering Now?

Happy Mystery Monday! What oppositely-branched tree is flowering now? This native tree is more commonly found in higher elevations.

Last week, we asked you about the spring ephemeral bloodroot (Sanguinaria canadensis)! Bloodroot is named due to the reddish color of the sap in its leaves and roots. For those of you following us each week, bloodroot seed is also dispersed by ants (same as spring beauties). It is estimated that 30-40% of understory herbaceous plants in eastern deciduous forests are myrmecochorous. Interestingly, bloodroot flowers do not produce nectar, only pollen.



