Old Wye Church Anniversary Presents A Lecture Series Beginning with Former WC President Baird Tipson

The Wye Episcopal Parish has joined with Washington College’s Institute for Religion, Politics and Culture to celebrate the 300th anniversary of Old Wye church (Wye Mills, 1721) with a series of three lectures on the history of Maryland’s Eastern Shore. The lectures, the first of which is on April 19, are free and open to the public.

The inaugural lecture will present the vibrant religious environment of the Colonial Eastern Shore, when generations of church-goers struggled over whether assurance of God’s favor could be found in established liturgies, or only in the inner experience of a spiritual rebirth.

The lecturer will be Baird Tipson, eminent scholar and past president of Washington College from 2004 to 2010. Dr. Tipson, now affiliated with Gettysburg College, is the author most recently of Inward Baptism: The Theological Origins of Evangelism, published in 2020 by Oxford University Press.

Dr. Tipson’s lecture will be delivered on April 19 at 4:30 p.m. at Washington College’s Hyson Lounge in Hodson Hall. Parking is available on the campus.

Two more lectures in the Wye 300th Anniversary series, also co-sponsored with the Institute for Religion, Politics and Culture, are planned for 2022. In September in Easton, at a time and place to be announced, Eric Anderson, AIA, scholar of religion and architectural theory and practice, will offer a presentation on eighteenth century Colonial architecture on the Eastern Shore.

In October 2022, the final lecture of the year will be delivered at Old Wye Church in Wye Mills by Dr. Joseph Prud’homme, author/editor of numerous books including Faith and Politics in America: From Jamestown to the Civil War (2011) and the Director of the Institute for Religion, Politics and Culture. His subject will be the impact on the Eastern Shore of the famous Anglican clergyman Thomas Bray, organizer of the Church of England in the Colony of Maryland.

For further information, call 410-827-8484 (Wye Parish) or 800-422-1782, ext. 6486 (Institute for Religion, Politics and Culture).T