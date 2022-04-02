Chesapeake Lens: Stuck by Chris Stone

Almost exactly a year after the “Ever Given” was stuck in the Suez Canal, its sistership “Ever Forward” has been aground in the Chesapeake Bay for the last two weeks. It’s unknown why the 1,100 foot cargo ship missed a turn in the Craighill channel and became stuck in the mud. “Stuck” by Chris Stone.
