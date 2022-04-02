<--
MENU

Sections

More

April 2, 2022

The Chestertown Spy

An Educational News Source for Chestertown Maryland

Chesapeake Lens Top Story

Chesapeake Lens: Stuck by Chris Stone

by Leave a Comment

Share

Almost exactly a year after the “Ever Given” was stuck in the Suez Canal, its sistership “Ever Forward” has been aground in the Chesapeake Bay for the last two weeks.  It’s unknown why the 1,100 foot cargo ship missed a turn in the Craighill channel and became stuck in the mud.  “Stuck” by Chris Stone.

Write a Letter to the Editor on this Article

We encourage readers to offer their point of view on this article by submitting the following form. Editing is sometimes necessary and is done at the discretion of the editorial staff.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.