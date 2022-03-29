The Garfield Center Calls for Director and Title Submissions for 2023 Season Productions

The Garfield Center for the Arts has opened its annual call for play and musical titles for production consideration. Suggestions and proposals can be made by Directors who would like to present a play or musical in the 2023 season as well as by interested community members, patrons of the Garfield Center and arts participants. All proposals must be received by the Garfield Center by the end of the day on Friday, May 6, 2022.

For submissions from directors, the Garfield Center Programming Committee asks for specific information. Directors should submit a list containing multiple titles (at least 3, no more than 10), giving title, playwright, casting requirements and a synopsis for each proposed title. For each title, directors should state how many total weeks of rehearsal would be needed prior to opening (including dress rehearsal week). If the royalty company that owns the rights for submitted titles is known, directors should include that information. Directors should also explain, per title, why a specific title would make for a successful production at the Garfield Center and for the Eastern Shore community.

Accompanying their list of title submissions, directors must submit their bio and a resume of past theatrical experience along with their 2023 calendar year availability for consideration for the 2023 season.

The GCA Programming Committee is also developing an institutional list of titles that do not have current directorial interest but would be considered good titles for future production. Any community members, patrons and participants who would like to suggest titles for the institutional list is encouraged to do so. For institutional list submissions, multiple title suggestions are welcome, but there is no requirement to give more than a single suggestion. Also, addressing why a title would be a good fit for the GCA and how it would engage the Eastern Shore community is helpful.

Detailed information on submitting a proposal is also available on the GCA web site at http://garfieldcenter.org/ directors/.

Anyone wishing to submit titles should compile their proposals into a single list and email it to playideas@garfieldcenter.org. Once received, submissions will be acknowledged with a response email. Directors will be informed of the final selections once the Programming Committee has chosen the season.

About The Garfield Center for the Arts at the Prince Theatre: Located at 210 High Street in the Arts & Entertainment District of historic Chestertown, Maryland, the Garfield Center for the Arts’ mission is to invigorate the cultural life of its community by nurturing, celebrating and supporting arts and artists through performance and education. Since its inception in 2002, the GCA has enjoyed success in various community endeavors, including producing top of the line theatrical and musical productions such as The Play That Goes Wrong, Shrek the Musical, Clue On Stage, Annie the Musical, Short Attention Span Theatre, The 39 Steps, Sweeney Todd, Animal Crackers and Miracle on 34th Street. The Garfield also provides quality and enriching educational experiences in the arts for children and adults, such as Playmakers’ Summer Camp, the Hedgelawn multi-cultural performance series, Open Mic Nights, Live Playwrights’ Society, and collaborations with Kent County Schools via Spring and Fall Educational Outreach Programs. Both the theatre, and the foundation that calls it home, are recognized and valued as a unique community center for the arts on the Upper Eastern Shore. To learn more about the GCA, visit www.garfieldcenter.org or like the GCA on Facebook.