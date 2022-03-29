The Artists’ Gallery Presents “Chasing the Light” by Mary Ellen Mabe

On First Friday, April 1st, The Artists’ Gallery will present a new body of work by Mary Ellen Mabe entitled “Chasing the Light.” In this series of oil paintings, Mary Ellen was inspired to capture the essence of how light influences the landscape, the figure and florals. “Chasing the light is one of my goals whenever I paint. It determines color, temperature, mood and helps tell the story.”

Mary Ellen is a partner with The Artists’ Gallery in Chestertown, a longtime member of the St. Michael’s Art League and a juried member of the Working Artists Forum in Easton. Over the years, she participated annually in the Avalon Foundation’s Art in Easton Banner Program. Since 2012, Mary Ellen has shown her work in the Oxford Fine Art Show, as well as the Mountain Maryland Plein Air Event, where she was awarded second place in the Mountain Maryland Community Quick Draw. For the past ten years, Mary Ellen has successfully juried into Local Color, winning the Judge’s Award of Excellence in both 2015 and 2018. Local Color is sponsored by the Working Artists Forum and takes place annually in conjunction with Plein Air Easton.

Mary Ellen Mabe’s work will be featured in The Artists’ Gallery throughout the month of April. The public is invited to visit the gallery for an opening reception on First Friday, April 1st from 5-8 p.m. for light refreshments and to meet the artist. The Artists’ Gallery is located at 239 High Street in Chestertown and is open Tuesday-Saturday from 10:00 a.m to 5:00 p.m. and Sundays from 12:30-4:30 p.m. For more information, please call the gallery at 410-778-2425 or visit www. theartistsgalleryctown.com.