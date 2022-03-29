League of Women Voters of Kent County Annual Meeting April 6

The League of Women Voters of Kent County will sponsor The Intersection Between Civil Rights and Women’s Rights, A Conversation between Dr. Martha Jones and Dr. Mia Bay, at Sumner Hall, 206 S. Queen Street, Chestertown, April 6, at 7p.m.

Dr. Jones is a professor of History at Johns Hopkins University and the author of How Black Women Broke Barriers, Won the Vote, and Insisted on Equality for All, which was selected as one of TIME’S 100 must read books in 2020. Dr. Bay is a professor of American History at the University of Pennsylvania and currently the Patrick Henry Fellow at the Washington College Starr Center of the American Experience. She is the author of the biography of Black Suffragist Ida B. Wells, To Tell the Truth Freely.

Their presentation will be followed by an opportunity for questions. This event is free and open to the public, but registration is required. A link for registration is available on the League of Women Voters of Kent County website at kent-lwvmaryland.nationbuilder.com.

The League of Women Voters is a nonpartisan political organization dedicated to promoting informed and active citizen participation in government; it does not support or oppose any political parties or candidates for office.