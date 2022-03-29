Bayshore Iris Society to Hold 7th Annual Iris Show

Bayshore Iris Society (BIS), an affiliate of the American Iris Society (AIS), will be holding its Seventh Annual Spring Iris Show at the Talbot County Free Library at 100 West Dover Street, Easton, MD 21601 on Saturday, May 7, 2022. The Iris Show, which will be open to the public from 12 noon to 3 pm, will be an American Iris Society (AIS) Accredited Show.

There are thousands of different irises that are named and registered with the American Iris Society, with about 1,000 new introductions each year. Local gardeners will be showing off a variety of Irises currently in bloom on the Eastern Shore. We welcome gardeners from across the bay or other states to exhibit at this show. Anyone (except judges and their families) may enter named Iris in the show if they bring their cut, blooming iris stalks to the show between 9:00 am and 10:00 am to the Talbot County Free Library.

Selecting a good specimen includes choosing a stalk that has well-balanced branching of flower buds with at least one open, fresh flower. Cut the stalk off at just above ground level with a sharp, clean knife; place the iris cutting in water and transport to the Talbot County Free Library. A container will be provided at the show to pose your specimens and members will be happy to assist you. If you don’t know the name of your irises, bring them to the show as our members might be able to help with identification.

To promote Bayshore Iris Society (BIS) and the growing and enjoyment of Irises on the Eastern Shore, Iris Show attendees may sign up for a FREE trial membership in the American Iris Society by joining the Bayshore Iris Society for $10 Membership. Membership Applications for the Bayshore Iris Society will be at the Iris Show. The AIS Print Membership for brand new members only is valued at $30 for single membership, $35 for dual membership and includes AIS Publications of Iris printed three times a year. The Bayshore Iris Society meets monthly, usually on the second Thursday in Easton area. Members learn how to successfully grow and show irises and enjoy guest speakers.

For more information about, or to join, the AIS, visit www.irises.org. Persons wanting more information or show rules should contact Pat McNeal, founder of Bayshore Iris Society and Show Co-Chair, by email at thegoodlife4all@verizon.net / phone at 443-786-3668 OR Co-Chair Pat Rhodes, by email at chestnutvalefarm@gmail.com / phone at 410-310-0102.

McNeal has grown more than 500 different irises and hybridizes irises in addition to selling them locally and countrywide. This year she is introducing a new brown iris named ‘Harriet Tubman’ as her contribution to the 200th anniversary celebration of Tubman’s birth! McNeal is locally known as “The Iris Lady” from when she used to sell the rhizomes at the Easton Farmers’ Market from 2007 through 2019. She is always happy to give free advice on how to grow irises, and she donates irises to non-profit organizations for fundraising activities. McNeal has been a member of the American Iris Society since 2008.