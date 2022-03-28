Adkins Mystery Monday: What’s Named for the Color of its Sap?

Happy Mystery Monday! What spring ephemeral is just starting to bloom in our forest? Hint: it has uniquely shaped leaves and is named for the color of its sap.

Last week, we highlighted spring beauties (Claytonia virginica)! Spring beauties come out in abundance in the spring, covering the forest floor. These pale pink flowers are an early source of nectar for pollinators and its seeds are distributed by ants in a symbiotic relationship known as myrmecochory.

