Adkins Mystery Monday: What’s Named for the Color of its Sap?

Happy Mystery Monday! What spring ephemeral is just starting to bloom in our forest? Hint: it has uniquely shaped leaves and is named for the color of its sap.
Last week, we highlighted spring beauties (Claytonia virginica)! Spring beauties come out in abundance in the spring, covering the forest floor. These pale pink flowers are an early source of nectar for pollinators and its seeds are distributed by ants in a symbiotic relationship known as myrmecochory.
Adkins Mystery Monday is sponsored by the Spy and Adkins Arboretum. For more information go here.
Write a Letter to the Editor on this Article
We encourage readers to offer their point of view on this article by submitting the following form. Editing is sometimes necessary and is done at the discretion of the editorial staff.