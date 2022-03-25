League of Women Voters Annual Meeting

The League of Women Voters of the Mid-Shore invites all who are interested to their Annual Meeting on Sunday, April 24, 2022 at Third Haven Meeting House, 405 S. Washington Street in Easton, Md. The local League will be celebrating its efforts over the past year and gearing up for the start of the new fiscal year.

The League of Women Voters is devoted to the conduct of free and fair elections and to making sure that voters are well informed about the issues and candidates.

The guest speaker will be Matt Pluta, Choptank River Keeper and Director of River Keeper programs at ShoreRivers. Mr. Pluta will speak on “Water Quality Threats on the Eastern Shore: Development Pressure and Wastewater Issues.”

All are welcome to attend the meeting.